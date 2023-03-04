Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $26.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00023666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00071469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,599,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,171,447 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.