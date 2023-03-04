Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,700 ($44.65) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).
Intertek Group Price Performance
Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,179 ($50.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,305.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,052.26. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,368 ($64.78). The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,296.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
