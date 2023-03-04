Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,700 ($44.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,400 ($53.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,179 ($50.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,305.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,052.26. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,368 ($64.78). The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,296.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,824.18%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

