Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.