Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VLT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.