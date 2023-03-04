Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.53.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

