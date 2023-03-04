Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OIA remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.53.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
