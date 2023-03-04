Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OIA remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,867. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

