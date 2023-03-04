Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

VKQ stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.