Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

