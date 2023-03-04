Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

IIM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

