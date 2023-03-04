Investors Purchase High Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Put Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,056 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the average daily volume of 2,205 put options.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. III Capital Management lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSCO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

