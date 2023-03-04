Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. Invitae’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

