InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

