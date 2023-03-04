IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $197.68 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $197.68 million and $12.96 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

