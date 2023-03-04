iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Reduced by LTS One Management LP

LTS One Management LP lessened its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,950 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies makes up 25.1% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LTS One Management LP owned approximately 4.40% of iRhythm Technologies worth $166,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 148,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,157 shares of company stock valued at $843,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

