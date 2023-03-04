iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 182,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

