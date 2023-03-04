iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 678,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 227,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $38.46.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.