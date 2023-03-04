iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 678,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 227,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $38.46.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,243,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

