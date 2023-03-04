iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Price Performance

BKF stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

