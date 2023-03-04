iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EMGF opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

