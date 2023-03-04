iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is LTG Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,919 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

