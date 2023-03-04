Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ISDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

