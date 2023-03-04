Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 8,772 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

