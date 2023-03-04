ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 5.2%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $3.80. 14,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9,657,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

ITEX Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

