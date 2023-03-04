ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ITV Price Performance
ITV stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.17.
About ITV
