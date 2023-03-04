ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITV stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

