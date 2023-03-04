Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) by 767.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,773 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,304,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ:JGGCW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

