James Berry Sells 328 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, James Berry sold 438 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, February 24th, James Berry sold 306 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $24,330.06.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.