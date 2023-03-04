Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $457.38 and a 12 month high of $607.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.