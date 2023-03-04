Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $457.38 and a 12 month high of $607.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

