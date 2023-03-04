Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. 512,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,719. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.81.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.27.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.