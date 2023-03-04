Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

