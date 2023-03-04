Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$3.65

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

