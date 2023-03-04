Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday.

Puma Price Performance

ETR PUM opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

