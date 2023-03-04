Jesse Chen Sells 7,500 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 105.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 116,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

