Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $249.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

