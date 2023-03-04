Joystick Price Tops $0.0834 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $14,897.48 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08273924 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,876.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

