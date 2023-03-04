JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HPQ opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

