JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Stock Up 2.3 %
HMC stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.