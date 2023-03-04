JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

HMC stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

