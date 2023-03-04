Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Jushi from $2.25 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Jushi stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

