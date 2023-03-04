Kaspa Price Up 48% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $207.86 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,056,214,743 coins and its circulating supply is 17,056,215,004 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,041,161,331.085302. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01215221 USD and is down -13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,707,038.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

