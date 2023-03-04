Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 667,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
