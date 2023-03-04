Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 667,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

