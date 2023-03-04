KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

