Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $45.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

