Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $170.61 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $170.61 million and $964,429.64 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
