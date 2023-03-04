Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 109,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,981. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

