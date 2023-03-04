Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners grew its stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,305 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 649,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 299,379 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYCHR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

