KeyCorp Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $65.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 564.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.