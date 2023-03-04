Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.02

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.02 and traded as high as C$30.61. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.55, with a volume of 914,849 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.02. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.