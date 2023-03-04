Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.6 days.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

