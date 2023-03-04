Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.50.

TSE:KXS opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$173.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.28.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,250. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

