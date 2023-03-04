Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.50.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 413.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$173.45.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
