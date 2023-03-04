Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.1 %

About Kingsoft Cloud

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,508,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,784. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.88. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

