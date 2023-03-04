Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.1 %
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.