Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €36.14 ($38.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.34. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.04).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

